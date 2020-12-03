Mikel Arteta Reacts to Return of Fans to Emirates Stadium

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that even having just 2,000 fans back inside the Emirates Stadium made ‘a huge difference’ as his team breezed past Rapid Vienna in the Europa League to maintain their perfect record so far in the competition this season.

With coronavirus restrictions in England having now changed to a controversial tier system following November’s second mini-lockdown, London is a tier two location. That means up to 2,000 Arsenal fans were allowed to watch a game live for the first time since March.

New coronavirus rules allowed fans back for first time since March | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The supporters were spaced out in the stands and had to wear masks the entire time they were in the stadium, but Arteta described the moment as ‘very special’.

“We had 2,000 but it looked like many more,” the Gunners boss reflected, via Arsenal.com.

“They were very supportive of the team, very encouraging and the lads were saying it makes a huge difference to feel that support and energy. Thank you so much to them for coming and supporting the team.

“I was so focused on the game that I didn’t hear or understand what they were saying! But it made a huge difference, honestly, even if it was only 2,000.

“Those 2,000 were really positive towards the team and that energy in some really difficult moments is even more appreciated. I appreciate the supporters a lot.”

Celebrating in front of fans again. ? pic.twitter.com/dV1e6DteCN — 90min (@90min_Football) December 3, 2020

Arteta is hoping that Arsenal can use the 4-1 win over Rapid as a springboard for Sunday’s north London derby against Premier League table-topping rivals Tottenham, who will themselves be able to welcome up to 2,000 fans back inside their stadium.

Arsenal have failed to win a domestic game since 1 November and have slumped to 14th place as a result. This boost in confidence before then will be crucial.

“I think the boys showed a great energy, character and aggression. Right from the beginning you could feel they were touched from the last defeat and everyone individually played a really good game,” Arteta commented on what the Rapid result means looking forward.

“In the final third we were really aggressive with the ball, we created many chances, scored four goals and probably should have scored more - and now let's take that into Sunday, a very special game, we are all looking forward to it, and let's do it all again.”

Arteta is also holding on to hope that £45m summer signing Thomas Partey could return to action sooner rather than later, having missed four games in all competitions because of a thigh injury.

"He is training [on Friday] with us, and let's see how it goes in the next few days,” Arteta said.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!