Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's performance following win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at Arsenal's performance and mentality as they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Gabriel pounced on poor Chelsea defending from a corner after an hour to tap Arsenal in front and ultimately deliver them a deserved three points.

The win puts them back at the top of the Premier League following Manchester City's late win against Fulham on Saturday, and Arteta was delighted with how side side conducted their business.

"Well obviously we want to get back to being at the top," Arteta told the BT Sport studio pundits post-match.

"But obviously the competition is so difficult in this league. The job was for us, I think the challenge for us, was to come to this stage against a top team in the league and play and perform the way we done today, deserve to win the game and the boys did that."

He added, discussing what impressed him the most: "For such a young team, the maturity that they showed, the composure they showed, the resilience and the courage to play the way we wanted to play, it was phenomenal.

"It's easy to say before the game, but actually to do it against this opponent and these kinds of players, it's a different story."

Arteta also discussed the belief among the Gunners, crediting the win over Chelsea as a big help for his players to keep pushing forward, and insisted that his players 'deserve a lot of credit' for the result.