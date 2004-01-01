 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta rejected by rival Premier League club prior to joining Arsenal

Everton's board decided against hiring Mikel Arteta just before he became the manager of Arsenal in 2019, according to the Toffees' former director of football Marcel Brands.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards