 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal links with Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about the club's supposed interest in signing Kylian Mbappe. PSG are looking to sell him this summer, with Real Madrid and the Saudi Pro League interested.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about the club's supposed interest in signing Kylian Mbappe.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards