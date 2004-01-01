Mikel Arteta responds to controversial Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang video

Mikel Arteta has responded to a leaked video of former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang criticising the Gunners manager.

Arteta and Aubameyang didn't see eye to eye at Arsenal with the manager dropping the striker from the first-team squad last season after being unhappy with his off-the-pitch behaviour.

That led to the Gabon striker leaving the club for Barcelona in February on a free transfer and it was a move that pleased both of them.

A video has recently emerged in which Aubameyang made his feelings on the Spaniard abundantly clear following his departure, criticising his man management skills.

"Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything," Aubameyang said.

The now-Chelsea player put out a tweet trying to smooth things over this week wishing his former club the best.

"Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barça," he wrote on Twitter. "At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me.

"Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 [when they play Chelsea]."

Arteta was asked to comment on the matter himself and chose not to address his former player directly, praising the mentality of his current squad instead.

"People are free to discuss what they want," he said.

"I have never been in a better dressing room. More enjoyable, more hard-working, a better relationship between staff and players and it is an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group."