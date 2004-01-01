Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's plan to recover from shock Everton defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his side to stick together as they analyse what went wrong in their surprise defeat to Everton.

The Gunners' lead at the top of the table came under minor threat as they fell to a shock 1-0 loss to the struggling Toffees, but Manchester City's failure to take advantage against Tottenham kept the gap between first and second at five points.

Having avoided suffering any real blow to their title charge, Arteta urged Arsenal to take time to figure out why Everton's game plan was so effective against them.

"This is a difficult and challenging journey and there are going to be big stones in the middle and we have to overcome that," Arteta conceded.

He continued: “We’re going to stay together. The best way to react is to understand who we are and how we got into this position. We struggled to control their direct type of game, and get back to the game we want to play.

“Do those things right, manage the game better, do it better individually and collectively and we earn the right to win games. That is what we will do.”

On this edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, Harry Symeou looks back at Everton 1-0 Arsenal to identify exactly what went wrong & discusses Spurs' result versus Manchester City!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

The defeat was just Arsenal's second of the season but results elsewhere ensured their status as Premier League leaders remains comfortably intact, with Manchester United the only side closing the gap. The Red Devils moved up to third and now sit eight points behind Arsenal, who still have a game in hand.

Next up for Arsenal is a tricky visit from Brentford on Saturday but all eyes will be on the Gunners' meeting with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on February 15.