Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's plans for January transfer window

Mikel Arteta has admitted he would like Arsenal to complete their January transfer business as soon as possible.

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Boxing Day sitting five points clear at the top of the table.

However, a serious injury to star striker Gabriel Jesus has threatened to derail this title bid. They remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk, while Gabriel Martinelli is close to agreeing terms on a new long-term contract.

Speaking ahead of their clash with West Ham on Monday, Arteta discussed Arsenal's plans for the upcoming transfer window.

"We knew the importance of getting players early in the summer and that is the same we want to do in January," he said.

"This is idealistic. Sometimes it is not realistic. But obviously, if you ask my opinion, as quick as possible we want the players in to get settled.

"In this league with the competition, where the bar is and what the standards have been for the last four or five years - something the Premier League has not experienced in the past - we know that every point is going to be massively important."

Arteta added: "Can we afford not getting the player that we want? That is my question. We can afford to get a striker for sure if we want one, I don’t know if he plays in League Two, in League Five, in Spain, in Portugal, in Africa,

"We can get a striker I can guarantee you that. But what we can not afford to do is get a player here that is not for us. This is what we can not afford, that is for sure.

"We don’t need a body, we need players that make the team better. I think personalities that have the mentality that we want to win.

"And we have to focus on that. We have to be very strict with what we have done and the policy we have had to make the team successful.

"We are very aligned with the players we are looking for. Whether they are possible or affordable, the timing of it, depends on so many things that are out of my control. The theory says that it is a very tricky window."