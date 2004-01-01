 
Mikel Arteta reveals importance of Arsenal ending 14-year Champions League quarter-final drought

Mikel Arteta has stressed the importance of Arsenal qualifying for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after their dramatic round of 16 win over Porto.
Source : 90min

