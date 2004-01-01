Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Mikel Arteta reveals 'incredible advice' he received from Mauricio Pochettino
Tweet
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hails Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino as 'like a father' to him.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
John Barnes' Rap
25 Apr 19:25 - pjlincs, 72 views 1 replies
If we are looking for omens.....
25 Apr 14:49 - Peter, 41 views 0 replies
So where are city going to drop points then? :hide:
25 Apr 12:38 - Pat Vegas, 508 views 17 replies
20 years to the day since we won the league at WHL
25 Apr 11:31 - PSRB, 81 views 2 replies
I've seen the future. We will win the league at Old Trafford*
25 Apr 10:56 - Pat Vegas, 59 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards