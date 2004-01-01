 
Mikel Arteta reveals position Kai Havertz is likely to play at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has hinted at utilising new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz as a 'target man' and as an attacking midfielder. The 24-year-old scored his first goal for the club in a 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars.

Source : 90min

