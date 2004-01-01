Mikel Arteta reveals return plan for World Cup stars Bukayo Saka & Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are ready to return to Arsenal's squad following their exploits at the World Cup.

The pair suffered quarter-final exits with England and Brazil respectively. Saka was a key figure for the Three Lions in Qatar and scored three goals before defeat to France, while Martinelli started one game alongside two brief substitute appearances for the Selecao.

Saka and Martinelli are back in north London though neither featured in the 2-0 friendly loss to Juventus on Saturday. The Gunners are a little light on attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out injured, but Arteta said he expects both to be available imminently.

He said: "They’ll come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team. We’re waiting for them and they are desperate to be back as well. I’ve spoken to both of them. Gabi was here today, with a big smile and big energy. He’s ready to go again. It’s going to be a big boost for the team."

The Gunners are now only without William Saliba of their World Cup players, with Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey all previously returning in the friendly against AC Milan.

Arteta also gave updates on Emile Smith Rowe, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, adding: "[Emile] hasn’t been able to train in the last few days but hopefully he can start [to train] next week. He’s been out for a while now - he needs some time to get back to speed. We really need him and we’re going to welcome him with both arms, because he’s a really important player for us. We need him fit on the pitch.

"Alex is progressing well and Tomi is running on the pitch. Hopefully we’re going to get the international players [who have been at the World Cup] joining again this week and then we’ll all be watching William Saliba tomorrow to see if he can win the World Cup."