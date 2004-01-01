 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta reveals strong thoughts on Todd Boehly's Chelsea project

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is "convinced" that Todd Boehly will make Chelsea a success, despite the club’s struggles to be competitive in the first two seasons since the BlueCo takeover.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards