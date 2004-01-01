Mikel Arteta reveals which position Arsenal still want to strengthen

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he would ‘ideally’ like to add more cover in midfield before the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been actively recruiting this winter, adding Leandro Trossard from Brighton in a £27m deal to boost attacking numbers, as well as landing versatile Jakub Kiwior. The 22-year-old Pole is a defender first and foremost, but has been known to play in midfield too.

Ahead of facing Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday, Arteta made it clear he sees Kiwior primarily as a defender, bolstering an otherwise thin part of the squad.

“He gives us more cover,” Arteta explained, via Arsenal.com.

“We’ve been with three central defenders for the first part of the season which is very short, and we’ve been lucky with injuries. We needed to recruit in that position and we’ve done it - Jakub plays different roles and is a versatile player, and he’s going to strengthen the team.

“If anything else is available that can make us better, we’ll look at it.

“We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can, but in this market it is pretty complicated to do that. As I always say, the most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players that we have available today that are already really good.”

90min reported earlier this week that Arsenal are among the clubs to have been offered United States international midfielder Weston McKennie by Juventus.

The Gunners have shown initial interest in the American, as have Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa.