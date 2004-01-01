Mikel Arteta says next 3 games are crucial if Arsenal are to avoid relegation fight

Mikel Arteta believes the outcome of Arsenal's next three games will be crucial if they're to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight.

The Gunners haven't won in their last seven Premier League outings, a run of results which has seen them slip down to 15th in table - just four points above the drop zone.

Mikel Arteta's side are enduring a miserable run of form | Pool/Getty Images

The hectic Christmas schedule sees Arsenal play three league games in the next eight days - with trips to Brighton and West Brom to follow their mammoth Boxing Day clash with Chelsea - and Arteta has intimated his side could be in a relegation fight if they fail to pick up points.

"I think the next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we are going to be heading in the Premier League," he responded when asked about relegation, as reported by Goal.

Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City compounded a miserable few months for the club, and Arteta has stressed that his side are feeling the pain of their wretched form, though a win against Chelsea on Boxing Day could go some way to lifting the mood.

Arsenal and Chelsea go head to head on Boxing Day | ADAM DAVY/Getty Images

"At the moment, to keep the team together, to keep the team alive and to be a team, not a group of players, it takes a lot of energy because when you are losing football matches you have to lift them up, to get them together," he added.

"You have to get them all being positive to each other, to not blame each other or any external factor when things are not going well.

"The best thing to do when you have a situation like that is to have the possibility to do things outside of the site, get them together in a change of environment, but at the moment, with Covid [restrictions], we cannot do it and probably we are not going to be able to do it in a while.

"We have to try other ways, but I have to say the players are really putting in a lot of energy enthusiasm not to lose what we are building, but it takes a lot of energy because we are losing games.

Mikel Arteta's side face three games in the next eight days | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Every game is a lot of weight on your shoulders, it's a lot of disappointment and people are suffering. We are hurting and suffering and we have to get back, start believing again and try to push the players, then they respond and are excited for the game.

"The best medicine, better than anything than can happen outside of our facilities, is to win against Chelsea."