Mikel Arteta sets target for Emile Smith Rowe ahead of injury return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Emile Smith Rowe to impact the squad in a meaningful way and show why he is a 'very important player' as he closes in on his return to first-team action.

A pivotal figure in the Gunners' 2021/22 campaign, Smith Rowe has spent much of this season sidelined with a groin problem.

Unlike Premier League title rivals Manchester City, Arsenal aren't blessed with extensive depth in wide and attacking areas - the club remain hopeful of completing a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

And so Arteta has challenged Smith Rowe to match the pace of his teammates in order to rediscover the form that saw him break out as one of the country's best young players last year.

"He [Smith Rowe] knows that he has the space in the squad to fulfil his potential," Arteta said. "We really like him, I really like him, and he is a very important player for us.

"He knows that now he needs to jump on the train fast enough to have the impact that we all hope that he can have this season.

"He can play as a left attacking midfielder, on the right, he can play off the left as well. Those qualities within those units on the outside is something that he compliments really well with. We will exploit that."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s interest in Mohammed Kudus, Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea, Jude Bellingham's decision and Mykhaylo Mudryk's preferred move. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Discussing Smith Rowe's long spell on the sidelines, Arteta added: "I think you have periods when it is a long injury like the one he had and there is a surgery in between.

"We have tried to be really close to him, to give him advice. He has been in different places as well.

"He has been really good. We have talked about his moods, his energy and how much he has to be living with the team in this period and he has been really good."

Smith Rowe is expected to make his Arsenal comeback in their FA Cup trip to Oxford United on Monday night.