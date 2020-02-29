Mikel Arteta Shifting Attention to Spain as Arsenal Eye Carlos Soler Move

Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of next season, which could also be an early sign of a new Spain-centric recruitment under new boss Mikel Arteta.





With the January transfer window a notoriously difficult time to conduct sound business, Arteta is yet to be provided with players to put his own stamp on an underperforming squad.

Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, who joined on loan from Flamengo in Brazil, was the only arrival mid-season. But, depending on how the summer market is affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal have been tipped to look to Spain for several targets.

According to Sky Sports, Valencia midfielder Soler is one the players the Gunners are keeping an eye on. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Valencia, his hometown club, and is currently in his third full season in the first-team.

Soler has also played Champions League football for Valencia this season and last. He would have played more games than his 27 appearances so far in 2019/20, but for an early season ankle injury that ruled him out between late August and early September.

Valencia have had a fine track record of developing midfielders in the past, with David Albelda, David Silva and Juan Mata among those to have made their name at the club.

Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar also has personal ties with Valencia, having spent four years at Mestalla during his own player career after leaving Highbury in 2005.

The summer will be a vital one for Arsenal, with the club slipping into a mid-table battle this season. A number of new signings from last year haven’t worked out just yet and it will take targeted recruitment for Arteta and club officials to get the squad to a competitive level again.

