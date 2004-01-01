 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta teases Jurrien Timber return in north London derby

Mikel Arteta hasn't ruled out Jurrien Timber making his comeback from an ACL injury during Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards