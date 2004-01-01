Mikel Arteta tells forwards they have to score more

Mikel Arteta has told his forward players that they have to start scoring more if Arsenal are to succeed.

The Gunners have made an excellent start to the season, winning nine of their first 11 Premier League matches to sit top of the table heading into the final weekend of October.

However, their level has dropped in recent weeks with two uninspiring 1-0 wins over Leeds and PSV being followed by a draw to Southampton and a loss to the Dutch side.

A large reason for their struggles has been the fact that their forwards haven't been scoring, with Granit Xhaka the only player to find the back of the net in their last three matches.

Their manager has told them that has to change.

"We need goals and we need goals from our front players - that’s for sure - to win games and to give us bigger margins," said the Spaniard.



"Obviously that run regarding the lack of goals has to end for us to be in a position to win more matches. That’s for sure."

As for how they can start scoring again, Arteta says it's a matter of mentality more than anything.

"Training is very restricted but sometimes there are a lot of mental things you can work on and discuss," he added.

"With the experiences they’ve had – it’s not the first time Eddie [Nketiah] or Gabi [Jesus] have been five games without scoring a goal in their career, that happens to any striker that I’ve known of. You have to deal with that, it’s part of their job."