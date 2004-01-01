Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal to Offer Shkodran Mustafi New Deal

Mikel Arteta has urged the Arsenal hierarchy to offer Shkodran Mustafi a new deal, with the defender’s current contract set to expire next year.





Mustafi had looked to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, after falling out of favour with former Gunners boss Unai Emery. Prior to the Spaniard's departure, he'd been named in just five matchday squads.





Arteta is keen to keep hold of Mustafi with his deal set to expire in 2021

However, the arrival of Arteta in December has seen a dramatic revival in the German's Arsenal career.





The 28-year-old has become a central figure in the Spaniard’s plans, starting 11 of the club’s last 12 Premier League games, and Arteta has revealed he’s made the club aware of his desire to keep hold of the defender beyond next season.





“That's something the club has to address but he knows my opinion,” Arteta said as reported by the Daily Mail. “I'm really happy with him as you can see. The way he's playing, how committed he is with everything we're trying to do, the level in his performance every three or four days, he's been really consistent.”





Mustafi has spent the past four seasons in north London after signing from La Liga outfit Valencia for £35m, going on to make 140 appearances for the club.





Arteta pinpointed Mustafi's commitment to the club when explaining why he wanted to keep hold of him

After being the subject of significant criticism from large swathes of Arsenal's fanbase, the German international admitted earlier this season that the scrutiny he was being placed under was having a negative impact on his performances.





Since then, however, Mustafi has re-established himself as a key part of Arteta’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and looks set to extend his stay at the Emirates. The news comes just weeks after Arsenal confirmed the permanent signing of Pablo Mari, as well as a new contract for David Luiz.



