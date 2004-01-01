Mikel Arteta urges patience with Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to have patience with young forward Gabriel Martinelli, who impressed and scored in their 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

The Brazilian's lack of game time in recent weeks has prompted debate among the Arsenal faithful but he took his chance at Bramall Lane, turning in a strong display and getting on the scoresheet. Alexandre Lacazette also scored twice.

In a season where the Gunners' forward line has misfired regularly, Arteta's reluctance to play the 19-year-old has been one of his more questionable decisions - particularly given the promise he has shown since arriving in north London back in 2019.

However, Arteta insisted his side are right to take their time with Martinelli, saying: "I'm asking you to be patient because we have a lot of players at 19 and 20 years old. When you compare that with a lot of Premier League clubs at the top end it's not common.

"Gabi's having the right path, the right development, he's got an incredible attitude and talent and has got all the future in front of him.

"What we have to do is to manage that, try to give him the right amount of minutes, the right games for him to develop to continue to get better."

Martinelli picked up an injury at Sheffield United but fortunately he was able to continue | Pool/Getty Images

Martinelli's energy in the final third gave Arsenal an extra edge, allowing them to press Sheffield United more aggressively, and his willingness to work back and support makeshift left back Granit Xhaka highlighted his incredible work rate.

Despite Martinelli proving he is more than capable of contributing at Premier League level, given his recent track record with injuries it's perhaps correct that Arteta does not rush the teenager back in.

However, with every impressive display, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the 38-year-old coach to justify not giving this exciting young talent the right amount of minutes.