Mikel Arteta wins August's Premier League Manager of the Month award

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for August in recognition of the Gunners putting together five consecutive wins at the start of the season.

Fast forward just a year from their worst start since 1954, Arsenal won five games on the bounce at the start of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2004/05 when they were last reigning champions.

During that run, Arteta oversaw wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa, making them the only side to finish August with a 100% record still intact. It was only a controversial defeat to Manchester United in early September that ended that run.

Not did they win all of their August games, the Gunners were also good in front of goal, finding the net 13 times across the five matches. At the other end, they only conceded four goals and kept two clean sheets.

Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Graham Potter and Marco Silva to the manager of the month prize, which is the third of what is still a fledgling managerial career after previous gongs in September 2021 and March 2022.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the nine goals he scoring during August in a rip-roaring start to his time in England.