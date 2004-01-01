Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January

Mikel Arteta has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for January, making it back-to-back prizes for the Arsenal boss.

Arteta was named the best manager for the combined November/December award and has scooped the gong again in recognition of another brilliant Gunners month, seeing off fellow nominees Steve Cooper, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery and Thomas Frank.

The north London side picked up seven points from three matches as they continue to eye up a first league title since 2003/04. After a goalless draw with Champions League hopefuls Newcastle at home, Arsenal won at Tottenham in the league for the first time 2014 before coming from behind to beat Manchester United 3-2.

It's Arteta's third MOTM prize since the start of the 2022/23 season, having also won it for August.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou reviews & rates Arsenal's January transfer window following the signings of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior & Jorginho along with multiple departures! If you can see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arsenal are five points clear of second placed Manchester City having played a game fewer ahead of their clash with Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford was named the Premier League's Player of the Month, having netted against Bournemouth, Man City and Arsenal.