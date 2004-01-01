Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for March

Mikel Arteta has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for a near-perfect March for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners have shown excellent consistency over the past few months to put themselves into pole position for a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.

Arsenal started March by beating Watford 3-2 before a more straightforward 2-0 success over Leicester. They were beaten at home by Liverpool, but bounced back by winning at Aston Villa 1-0.

That was the first time in seven years Arsenal have won five consecutive Premier League away matches. They could make it six with a win at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

It's the second time this season Arteta has won the award, with his first coming back in September.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of fifth placed Tottenham with a game in hand. However, the two teams could be level on points by the time the Gunners take to Selhurst Park on Monday night with Spurs hosting Newcastle on Sunday.

The Gunners' recent results still make them favourites for a top four finish. Since a disappointing start to 2022, Arteta's side have won six of their last seven league games, often grinding out victories by one-goal margins.

Their season run-in will be fascinating. Arsenal are still to play Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham, but with players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all hitting form, Arteta will be confident of securing enough points for a top four finish.

