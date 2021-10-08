Mikel Arteta wins Premier League manager of the month for September

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League manager of the month for September after overseeing his team’s impressive turnaround in form.

The Gunners had made their worst start to a season in 67 years after losing all three games they played in August, but their form was reversed in September with three consecutive wins.

? 3 wins

⚽️ 5 goals

⛔️ 2 clean sheets



? Mikel Arteta is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/PY1Bt0zHp7 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 8, 2021

Arsenal enjoyed back-to-back 1-0 wins over Norwich and Burnley to get their season going, before demolishing Tottenham in a one-sided north London derby to finish the month.

“It's a great feeling, it means we went on a good run and won matches. But for me it's much more than that. It's about the people involved, the people who work with me and how grateful I am to have them,” Arteta said, via the Premier League’s official website.

“The level of trust, implication and passion that they show working alongside me every day, that gives me the strength and then the belief in the players that they can do it, and that they are good enough to win matches and that we believe in them.

"I said it after the [Spurs] game, it's the best atmosphere I've seen at the Emirates. It was electric, it was real, it was honest and it was a real sense of chemistry between our supporters and the team.

"And it was the perfect day to thank them. A few weeks earlier when we were under adversity and criticism they really stood for the team and it was a way for the team to say, 'Thank you, you are a big part of our time and we need you, and when you are alongside us look at what we can do.’”

It is the first time that Arteta has won a manager of the month award and he joins five fellow Spaniards who already have – Pep Guardiola, Rafa Benitez, Roberto Martinez, Quique Sanchez Flores and Javi Gracia.

