One of the world's most prominent football agents, Mino Raiola, has passed away after a short battle with illness.

The 54-year-old represented some of the most influential players in the world of football - Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland among others - and helped revolutionise the way football transfers were negotiated.

More to follow...

Source : 90min