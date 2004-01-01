Mohamed Elneny suffers 'significant injury' in Fulham win

Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Egypt international played the full 90 minutes at the weekend as the Gunners came from behind late on to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

Elneny came into the starting lineup at the expense of Thomas Partey, who picked up a muscle problem last week.

But Mikel Arteta's midfield headaches are set to continue with it now being widely reported that Elneny has picked up a hamstring issue, and though scan results are yet to determine the severity of the injury, he is expected to be out for some time.

Listen now to The Chronicles of a Gooner, 90min's Arsenal podcast! In this episode, Harry Symeou breaks down the Gunners' comeback win against Fulham.

The Athletic add that Elneny's injury could see Arsenal dip into the transfer market for cover, though they would only target someone who fits their vision in the long-term as opposed to a short-term fix. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is of interest to them.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to replace Elneny for Arsenal's midweek clash with West Ham, while summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko is capable of playing in midfield, though he too missed Saturday's victory with a minor injury.

Related