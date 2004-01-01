Moises Caicedo performs sensational U-turn to sign new Brighton contract

Moises Caicedo has sensationally signed a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion that will run until 2027 with the option of a further year.

Caicedo is one of the Seagulls' most important players and has attracted admiring glances from top Premier League sides for his performances in England since moving to the south coast in 2021.

The Ecuador international was the subject of significant interest from league leaders Arsenal and submitted a transfer request which was rebuffed. However, after some time away from the squad, Caicedo has been reintegrated as Brighton target European qualification and glory in the FA Cup.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."

Caicedo released a statement in January asking for a winter exit from the AMEX but Brighton were never interested in selling, leaving the midfielder's agent, Manuel Sierra, to explain why they signalled their wishes to leave.

He said at the time: "The offers were received, you see what was on the table and Moises said that he wanted to go forward.

"It is the dream of his whole life, an opportunity that may not be repeated in life, so we helped draft the statement."

"In that statement, he expresses his wish and his gratitude to the club because they gave him the chance to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League, but we don't know what can happen tomorrow. Maybe he gets injured in training. We can't know what is going to happen."

Arsenal ended up signing Jorginho from Chelsea, who were also interested in Caicedo during the winter window though ended up spending a whopping £106m on Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

