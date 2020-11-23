Molde vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's the turn of Norwegian giants Molde to play host this Thursday, as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal head to Scandinavia for yet another Europa League away day.

Molde may have lost their top flight crown to Bodo/Glimt on the weekend but Erling Moe's side are in a favourable position to progress to the Europa League knock-out rounds at the half-way point of the group stages. In their third ever season at this stage of the Europa League, Molde have only failed to beat their upcoming opponents in this season's competition.

After going a goal down, Arsenal rallied in the reverse fixture to extend their unbeaten start to the Europa League. The Gunners are languishing in Premier League mid-table mediocrity, but their jollies across the continent has provided a setting for some of the squad's less used members to rack up the goals, though they haven't always looked convincing.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 26 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Molde Stadion

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 (UK)

Referee? Irfan Peljto

Team News

After coming on as a substitute against Leeds United, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Molde will be without right-back Kristoffer Haraldseid as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture in the summer, while fellow defenders Birk Risa and Martin Bjornbak went off after picking up knocks on the weekend. Striker Ohi Omoijuanfo is also a doubt after being left out of the squad on Saturday altogether.

Alongside long-term absentees Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Thomas Partey are likely to miss out as they return from injury, with the latter possibly available next weekend. Nicolas Pepe's Premier League suspension doesn't carry over to the Europa League but Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac both tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty, with their availability in the near future subject to further tests.

Willian and Bukayo Saka were both substituted during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday due to fitness woes. However, Saka's injury appeared to be more serious and Mikel Arteta wasn't entirely optimistic post-match, describing the coming together which forced the England international off as 'a pretty bad challenge'.

Predicted Lineups

Molde: Linde; Wingo, Sinyan, Gregersen, Haugen; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Bolly; James

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Mustafi, Holding, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Nelson; Nketiah

Recent Form

After losing out to Ferencvarosi by the finest of margins in the final round of Champions League qualifying, Molde's only loss in their subsequent nine matches came at the Emirates.

Molde's first ever meeting with an English side came against Arsenal in the reverse fixture | Julian Finney/Getty Images

As the Norwegian top flight operates in a calendar year format they only have five league games of the season left to play and little else to contest given Bodo/Glimt's unassailable lead. However, they may very well have the knock-out stages of the Europa League to contest come the new year if they can replicate their two victories over the other group members, Rapid Vienna and Dundalk.

Before the stalemate at Elland Road on Sunday, Arsenal's season has been one of all or nothing. Four wins, four losses and the single draw from their opening nine Premier League fixtures has left the north London outfit in mid-table at this early stage.

Arteta's one-year anniversary of his appointment as head coach (now decked out with the new title of 'manager') is still to come but there have been worrying signs - particularly going forward - for the Gunners this season. Nine goals in three Europa League games suggests their lack of creativity hasn't seeped onto the European stage yet. But in each of their three victories Arsenal have endured distressingly uncomfortable periods given the standard of the opposition.

Here's how each team has fared their last five outings.

Molde

Stabaek Fotball 0-3 Molde (21/11)

Molde 2-2 Kristiansund BK (8/11)

Arsenal 4-1 Molde (05/11)

Mjondalen 1-3 Molde (01/11)

Molde 1-0 Rapid Vienna (29/10)

Arsenal

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal (22/11)

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa (08/11)

Arsenal 4-1 Molde (05/11)

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (01/11)

Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk (29/10)

Prediction

Mikel Arteta's side have endured a mixed start to the season to say the least | Pool/Getty Images

Molde may not be footballing royalty on the continent - though, neither are Arsenal - yet, they boast the impressive streak of going unbeaten in their last 12 European home games, a run stretching back to 2015.

Arsenal, in the misfiring and injury-ridden state they find themselves in, don't pose the imperious threat they perhaps should. However, even with their current difficulties, Arteta's side should have enough to overcome the recently dethroned Norwegian champions. If they cannot, the faint wisps of cloud which are threatening to gather over Arteta's head will only increase.

Prediction: Molde 1-3 Arsenal