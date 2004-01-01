 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mykhailo Mudryk claims 'London is blue' & reveals joking about Arsenal with Oleksandr Zinchenko

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has boldly claimed that the Blues rule London.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards