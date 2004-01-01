Mykhaylo Mudryk: Arsenal target admits he 'can't say no' to Gunners

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has confessed he "can't say no" if he gets the chance to join Arsenal, who are interested in signing him.

After impressing with 10 assists and two goals for Shakhtarlast season, Mudryk was linked with a move to North London towards the end of this summer's transfer window.

Such a move never went through, but Arsenal are reported to still be interested and could make an approach for the winger in January.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the 21-year-old, who has been dubbed 'the Ukrainian Neymar', admitted he wouldn't be able to turn down the chance to join the English side, but is remaining focused on his current club until January comes around.

"I do dream (of the Premier League). I think every guy dreams about the Premier League," he said.



"Arsenal is a very good team with a very good coach. I like the way they play. Yes it would be hard to say no from my side, I can't say no but the transfer is not only my decision and my word.

"In winter we will see. There was a lot of discussion about the transfer and the collapse (of the deal) and who wants me but it's normal now. I'm in Shakhtar and I want to play in this team.

"I love this team and I love every guy in this team. Shakhtar for me it is now my home but for me it is very important that all my thoughts are about Shakhtar but in the winter (window) we will see."

As for his nickname, he'd rather be compared to Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

"It's not Ukrainian Neymar, it's the Ukrainian Modric - this sounds better. Modric is a top player and one of the best players of all time," he added.