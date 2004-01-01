Mykhaylo Mudryk: Arsenal target backed to 'win the Ballon d'Or' by Roberto De Zerbi

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or by his former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.

90min understands that Arsenal are confident of reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian side over a January transfer, despite currently being around £25m apart in their valuations of the winger.

Mudryk became a consistent member of Shakhtar's first team during De Zerbi's year in charge and has since emerged as one of Europe's premier young talents.

De Zerbi, now in charge of Brighton, was quizzed about Mudryk ahead of the visit of Arsenal on New Year's Eve, and he gave a glowing reference of the 21-year-old.

"Mudryk is a fantastic player. I like him, because I like all my ex-players. But Brighton can't buy him. Arsenal, I don't know. I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d'Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk," he said.

While Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin confirmed earlier this week that talks are ongoing with Arsenal over a fee, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was quick to repel questions about Mudryk at his own press conference.

"I cannot talk about players not at Arsenal," Arteta said ahead of his side's trip to Brighton.

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements after Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious knee injury at the World Cup with Brazil, ruling him out for the next couple of months.