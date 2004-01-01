Mykhaylo Mudryk drops huge Arsenal transfer hint

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has revealed he would rather start for Arsenal than sit on the bench for Real Madrid, while also labelling the Gunners a ‘dynamic’ side and highlighting style of play as a key factor that will help him choose his next club.

Mudryk, still only 21, was identified as a talent after making his breakthrough at Shakhtar last season. But after a proposed summer transfer to Brentford, Nice or Bayer Leverkusen didn’t happen, he has hit new heights in orange and black so far in 2022/23.

The Ukraine international has managed 16 goal involvements in 16 appearances, including five in the Champions League group stage as Shakhtar were still in with a strong chance of reaching the last 16 until losing on matchday six against RB Leipzig.

Mudryk is now widely expected to move on in January and his teammates recently joked that he is already on the way to Arsenal.

Shakhtar rejected a €30m bid from Everton during the summer, while 90min had revealed in September that scouts from more than half of the Premier League watched Mudryk when Ukraine played Scotland in a UEFA Nations League game.

“From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal,” Mudryk told Vlada Sedan on YouTube.

“But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer. I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.

“Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be. ‘The team’s style of play will play a role. It’s very important to me.”

Specifically asked about Arsenal, Mudryk added, “I check on them on MyScore and know I can check on them when they’re playing. I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.”

Mudryk said he spoke directly or indirectly to Brentford, Nice and Bayer Leverkusen during the summer and was ‘upset’ that a transfer never materialised, “…but as we can see now God’s plan is better than my dreams.”