Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates Arsenal desire on return to Shakhtar Donetsk training

Mykhaylo Mudryk has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for their training camp in Turkey ahead of the second half of the Ukrainian season, though has reiterated his desire to join Arsenal, sources have told 90min.

The Gunners remain intent on signing the winger as they look to bolster their forward options this transfer window.

Shakhtar players have returned to training and will begin preparations for the rest of the campaign in Turkey, with Mudryk reaffirming to the club he wants them to strike a deal with Arsenal soon.

The two clubs are still locked in talks and with Arsenal confident of agreeing a deal for Mudryk, sources have told 90min an agreement is as close as it ever has been.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Chelsea’s hectic transfer strategy, which includes a loan move for Joao Felix and interest in Romeo Lavia and Marcus Thuram among others, Man Utd’s pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, Leandro Trossard’s Brighton future and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

It is believed Shakhtar could agree to a sale worth in excess of €70m, and the main sticking point with Arsenal is how much of that would be paid in add-ons and bonuses. Shakhtar had previously pointed to Manchester United's €95m deal to sign Antony as a reference point in negotiations.

While Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a new forward in part due to Gabriel Jesus' knee injury, Eddie Nketiah has come into the starting lineup and been in prolific form. The academy graduate has scored four times since the World Cup break.

Arsenal's Premier League title charge continues at rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.