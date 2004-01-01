Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates transfer desire as Chelsea rival Arsenal for winger

Mykhaylo Mudryk has informed Shakhtar Donetsk that he wants to join Arsenal this month, 90min understands, with the Ukrainian side set to meet both the Gunners and Chelsea in the coming days.

The winger has consistently flirted with Arsenal over the past few weeks, posting videos of himself watching the Gunners, but he is yet to be granted his dream transfer as Arsenal's opening bid for his services was rejected.

An improved bid was soon launched, with Arsenal indicating a willingness to pay €70m for the 22-year-old, who is valued at closer to €90m by Shakhtar.

Complicating things has been interest from Chelsea. Sources have told 90min that the Blues are due to meet Shakhtar director Darijo Srna in the coming days to discuss the terms of a deal for Mudryk.

Srna is also due to meet Arsenal to continue negotiations, with the Ukrainian giants adamant that any sale would have to include an enormous up-front payment to convince them to do business.

Mudryk is aware of interest from Chelsea but 90min understands the winger has made it clear to Shakhtar that he wants to join Premier League leaders Arsenal instead.

Under contract until the end of 2026, Mudryk has publicly voiced his concerns over his price tag, fearing it could prevent him from making the move to the Premier League at this point in his career. He has urged Shakhtar to let him join Arsenal in January and is prioritising talks with the Gunners over Chelsea.

Chelsea have made a point of targeting high-profile young players and, amid their tough negotiations with Benfica over 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez, have added Mudryk to their list of January targets.

However, Mudryk's focus is making the move to Arsenal and he is prepared to give the Gunners as much time as possible to negotiate a transfer with Shakhtar before considering other options.

Should talks with Arsenal break down, Mudryk could field calls from Manchester City and Newcastle in England, while Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Napoli are all known admirers of the Ukraine international and are waiting to see whether Arsenal can get a deal over the line.