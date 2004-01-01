Mykhaylo Mudryk slams Shakhtar Donetsk for 'wounding' his transfer dream

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has accused his club of 'wounding' his dream transfer to a top European league.

Arsenal are among the suitors for the Ukraine international, while there are a number of other sides rumoured to be interested in the 21-year-old forward.

90min has long reported of Brentford's intense interest in Mudryk, while Everton failed with a €30m bid for Mudryk during the summer. Shakhtar have stressed on a number of occasions that they are prepared to demand closer to the €100m mark to part ways with their prized asset.

Sporting director Dario Srna said Mudryk is worth more than that figure, while assistant Carlo Nicolini warned suitors they will have to produce something similar to Antony's €100m move to Manchester United during the summer.

The problem for Mudryk, however, is that he does not believe any of his suitors would be prepared to pay that sort of money. Indeed, Ukraine's record sale was Fred's move from Shakhtar to United in 2018, worth around £52m.

“When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked,” Mudryk told Sport Arena.

“I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar, I give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results...but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship. I am no exception.

“But I am 100% sure that they are unlikely to buy a player from the championship of Ukraine for €100m. I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount of €100m puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can’t say that my dream was killed, but wounded – that’s for sure.”

Mudryk recently revealed how he would decide his next club if any suitors did come forward with that sort of money, stressing that he would need to feel like a guaranateed starter if he was to leave Ukraine.