Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has annouced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The former left-back came through the Osasuna academy and made his name in La Liga with both his boyhood side and Malaga, from whom he later joined Arsenal in a deal worth around £8.5m.

Monreal would go on to spend six years with Arsenal, making 251 appearances before being sold to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2019 with three FA Cups and three Community Shields to his name.

Unfortunately, his return to Spain did not go to plan as he suffered a nasty knee injury in the summer of 2021 which forced him to go under the knife and kept him out for the entire 2021/22 campaign, after which he was released from his contract.

Now, Monreal has confirmed that his knee issue has brought his career to a close.

La Cabra 🐐



Congratulations on a fantastic career @_NachoMonreal and enjoy retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c5Q30SVgh3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2022

"36 years player football. 16 as a professional. Squeezing my body and taking it to limits that I would never have imagined," a statement began.

"My knee sends me a message... loud and clear; I cannot continue! Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything.

"A stage is over. Another starts. I'm happy and feeling good. One more time... I FEEL GOOD!!! And that gives me peace of mind. Life is a gift and I like to be grateful. Thank you Osasuna, RFEF, Malaga, Arsenal and Real Sociedad for letting me cross your paths. What good years."