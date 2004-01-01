Napoli President Confirms Sokratis Interest and Reveals Allan to Everton Is a 'Done Deal'

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed the club are trying to sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Arsenal, while also revealing that Allan to Everton is a "done deal".

Sokratis only made 19 Premier League appearances last season and the recent arrival of Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhães suggests his playing time is unlikely to increase unless he departs north London.

It was reported recently that Napoli were keen to take the 32-year-old off Arsenal's hands, and this has now been confirmed by De Laurentiis.

"We’re working to get Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Arsenal, we’re considering him as an option," the Napoli president said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal could be willing to let the former Borussia Dortmund man depart for as little as £2.5m as they look to cut their losses on a player whose contract expires next summer. Napoli view Sokratis as a possible replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who looks set to depart Stadio San Paolo during the current window.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with the composed defender and De Laurentiis has confirmed that Gli Azzurri would sell their prized asset if their asking price is met.

Koulibaly is set to be joined on the departures list by long serving midfielder Allan, who is close to sealing a €25m (£22.3m) move to Everton. De Laurentiis described the transfer as a "done deal", which seems to signal the end the 29-year-old's five-year Napoli career.

The energetic midfielder should be joined at Goodison Park by another marquee signing in James Rodriguez. It's been reported that the Colombian has agreed a three-year deal with the Toffees and a medical is expected to take place imminently.

Both Allan and Rodriguez have worked with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti before. The former at Napoli last season and the latter at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2015.