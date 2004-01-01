Napoli president discusses futures of Victor Osimhen & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been quizzed about the futures of star forwards Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The duo have been at the forefront of Napoli's Scudetto charge this season, with Luciano Spalletti's teams currently sitting 15 points clear atop the Serie A table.

They are also well-positioned in the Champions League after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie. Osimhen scored the opener, and though Kvaratskhelia missed a penalty, he atoned with a wonderful assist for Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Speaking to TNT Sports after that clash, De Laurentiis was asked about whether Napoli would be able to hold onto Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia beyond this season.

"It won’t be difficult to keep our best players, we’re good with contracts - but never say never in case of crazy proposals. I think they will stay for long time," he said.

Sources have told 90min that representatives from over 30 clubs across Europe were in attendance at Deutsche Bank Park to cast an eye over key players from either side.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

From England, officials representing Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Wolves were present.

90min has previously reported on English sides' interest in out-of-contract Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada, while Kvaratskhelia is being monitored by every major club in Europe. Osimhen is Chelsea's top target for the summer 2023 window.

France striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was sent off early in the second half, has been linked to United, though there is widespread belief he will remain with Frankfurt for another season.