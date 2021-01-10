Napoli to reignite Kieran Tierney pursuit in summer

Napoli are planning to pursue a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney next summer, two years after first missing out on the Scot's signature.

It was a straight shoot-out between Napoli and Arsenal to sign Tierney in August 2019 and the left-back eventually opted to take his talents to the Emirates Stadium, where he quickly blossomed into one of the Premier League's finest in his position.

Tierney has shone in England | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Tierney has earned himself plenty of new fans during his time in England, and according to The Telegraph, his form has also captivated Napoli, who are hoping to lure him away at some point in the near future.

A January move has already been ruled out, leaving Napoli considering short-term options like a six-month loan for Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, but the plan is to begin the push for Tierney at the end of the season.

Even if Napoli can't land Tierney this summer, it's suggested they are prepared to keep trying in an attempt to finally land the player they were so desperate to recruit two years ago.

Gennaro Gattuso still wants Tierney | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Despite this obvious pressure from Napoli, Arsenal have no need to sell. Tierney remains under contract until 2024 and has undoubtedly bumped up his price tag with a few impressive years in the Premier League.

Arsenal paid around £25m to land Tierney, so Napoli would have to offer them a huge profit on that if they are to even contemplate parting ways with one of the league's most exciting young defenders and a player Mikel Arteta recently confessed has what it takes to become captain of the club.

"I think he can be [a captain], because he has the respect and the admiration of every member of the staff and every player," Arteta said (via Sky Sports News). "It's just the way he is, he does it in a natural way.

"He's a really shy boy but I think he represents all of the values we want to install and that are in the DNA of this football club. He's shy, he's so humble as well. He came here and it took him a while, he had a really bad injury and he's away from home, but he's a natural leader.

"You see how he behaves on that pitch, and when he talks he says the right thing and it's exactly what we're looking for and I'm so pleased to have him in the team.

Arteta has backed Tierney to become club captain | Pool/Getty Images

"In both phases [attacking and defensively] I think he can do really well. He can still improve but at the moment he's a real threat in attack and he's been really solid defensively. It's the type of contribution we need from our full-backs."

