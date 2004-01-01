Newcastle among Premier League clubs interested in Kieran Tierney

Newcastle United are among a number of Premier League clubs showing an interest in Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, should he available for transfer this summer, 90min understands.

The 25-year-old is highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium but has seen his starting opportunities limited by the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer.

Tierney has started just four Premier League games this season and has spent the majority of the campaign on the substitutes bench.

Sources have told 90min that Tierney has at no point questioned his role within Arsenal's squad, but his lack of minutes has piqued the attention of a number of other clubs.

90min understands that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would love to keep Tierney in north London for the long-term, but the Spaniard recognises that a lack of regular first team football may become an issue for the 35-cap Scotland international.

Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League teams to show interest in Tierney, as they assess their options ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window. Left-back is an area they are understood to be looking at, with Tierney joining Nottingham Forest loanee Renan Lodi on the list of potential targets.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is a confirmed admirer of Tierney, having previously worked with him at Celtic, while Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds are also believed to keeping tabs on his situation.

There's also interest in Tierney from promotion-chasing Burnley, who look poised to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Tierney joined Arsenal in August 2019 for a fee of £25m and quickly established himself as a fans' favourite. But a number of injury problems have prevented him from maintaining a regular first team place, allowing Zinchenko to usurp him in the left-back pecking order.

