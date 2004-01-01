Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal

Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of the versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a player capable of filling in at right-back after Emil Krafth suffered an ACL injury.

Eddie Howe has admitted that he doesn't expect Newcastle to conduct 'major business' in the final days of the transfer window, though is open to strengthening his squad with loan signings.

And 90min understands that Gunners utility man Maitland-Niles is a target for the Tynesiders. The 25-year-old has not featured for Arsenal so far this season.

Newcastle are in discussions with the north Londoners but there are plenty of other Premier League sides looking at Maitland-Niles, including Southampton and Bournemouth.

Maitland-Niles, a five-time England international, prefers to play in midfield but is capable of slotting in at right-back.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side Roma, helping them win the inaugural Europa Conference League. He also featured 12 times for West Brom during the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, but was unable to help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

Mikel Arteta has opted not to call on Maitland-Niles so far this term, with the youth academy product not even appearing in a matchday squad despite their injury woes.

Arsenal are expected to be without Mohamed Elneny for some time after he picked up a hamstring problem, while a muscle injury is set to sideline Thomas Partey for a few weeks.

