 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Complete head-to-head record

Newcastle's complete head-to-head against Arsenal, which dates back to 1893. The Gunners hold a significant advantage in the Premier League era.

Newcastle United and Arsenal's football history dates all the way back to 1893, when the two sides first clashed in a League Division Two game.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards