Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Ever-improving Newcastle entertain Arsenal at St James' Park on Sunday, knowing that victory could secure their Premier League status for another season.

The Magpies have been languishing at the wrong end of the table for much of 2020/21, but a recent run of good form has seen vital points picked up at just the right time. The 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday stretched Newcastle's unbeaten run to four, and they lead struggling Fulham by nine points with just five games left to play.

Visitors Arsenal must overcome the distraction of a Europa League semi-final first leg loss to Villarreal in midweek, though their Premier League campaign is effectively going nowhere.

Inconsistency has dogged the Gunners' season, leaving Mikel Arteta's side stranded in 10th place - far below the pre-season expectations of supporters, pundits and the club's hierarchy.

Here's 90min's preview of their clash on Tyneside.

What TV channel is Newcastle vs Arsenal on?

Aubameyang scored twice in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium | Visionhaus/Getty Images

When time is kick-off? Sunday 2 May - 14:00 (BST)

Where is the game being played? St James' Park

How to watch on TV in UK and US? Sky Sports Main Event(UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee: Mike Dean

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team news

Joe Willock is unable to face his parent club | Pool/Getty Images

Newcastle are without Joe Willock, who is unable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Steve Bruce should be able to call on Fabian Schar after a knee problem, and there's hope that Matt Ritchie will be fit to start. Newcastle still have a stream of first team players sidelined, though, with Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden among those missing.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal may opt against playing a full strength side as they bid to overturn their 2-1 defeat to Villarreal next Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be in the squad as he continues to recover from contracting malaria, and there's a good chance that David Luiz could return in the heart of defence. Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette are doubtful and unlikely to be risked.

Newcastle vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie; Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Wilson

Arsenal: Ryan; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Xhaka; Willian, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

Newcastle are starting to find form | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Some Newcastle fans will argue it's too little, too late, but the Magpies are at least coming into form at the right time. Premier League survival is not yet assured, but Fulham will have to pick up at least 10 points from a possible 15 to overhaul Steve Bruce's side.

Confidence plays a big part in football, and Arsenal are lacking it right now after a wretched run of form. The Gunners have been turned over by Liverpool and Everton recently, scraped draws against Fulham and West Ham, and also lost out in midweek in what was their arguably their most important game of the season.

With fans also unhappy with the running of the club, Arteta desperately needs a result - but it may be honours even in the north east as Newcastle effectively seal safety,

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal