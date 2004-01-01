Nottingham Forest close in on second January signing from Palmeiras

Nottingham Forest are close to finalising the signing of a second Palmeiras player in this transfer window after making a move for in-demand midfielder Danilo, 90min understands.

Forest welcomed Gustavo Scarpa to the City Ground earlier this month having agreed terms of a deal late last year.

Scarpa is now set to be joined in Nottingham by former teammate Danilo, who 90min understands has spoken to his friend regarding his impending move.

Forest have made an offer worth over £16m for the 21-year-old, who has also been watched closely by Arsenal and Monaco.

But Forest are now leading the chase and Danilo is understood to be ready to make the move to the Premier League.

Forest are determined to bolster their squad further, despite the fact Scarpa was the 23rd player that the club have brought in since their promotion from the Championship last summer. Steve Cooper has been unapologetic about wanting more strength in depth.

“The first idea of players coming in will be to improve the starting team,” he said. “Maybe we have to think about some strength in depth in some positions because of injuries.

“If we bring players in we need to bring players that can go straight on to the pitch and make a difference.

“Although we were doing okay just before the break, a little bit better, not quite where we want to be, we’re still in the position we’re in and we need to do things a lot better than what we have done so far.

“To do that you have to change the team up a little but, change the squad a little bit and look for the right solutions to improve.

“I trust the club to do what they think is right, a lot of good communication is going on and we will see where it takes us.”