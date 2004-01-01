Odsonne Edouard Keeping Options Open Amid 'Flattering' Premier League Links

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has admitted that he's flattered by speculation linking him with a big-money Premier League move, but he's keen to keep his options open.





The 22-year-old was a revelation during the 2019/20 season, scoring 28 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions before the campaign was prematurely ended because of coronavirus.





The decision to end proceedings early saw Celtic awarded a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership crown, and Edouard - despite being linked with moves to Arsenal, Napoli, Everton and a reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester - has admitted that he'd like to be part of the team who chases an unprecedented decade of domestic dominance.





Eduoard has hit 22 league goals this season, winning the golden boot

"Winning 10 in a row is very important for the club, the players and the fans," Edouard said after winning the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year, quoted by MailOnline Sport.





"Of course, I would love to be part of it. No one knows what will happen in the future but I want to be a part of it. My first target right now is to play football again after so much time away from the pitch. I only set personal targets for myself once the season actually starts.





"At the moment, I am still under contract with Celtic and my priority is to get back playing again. In the future, we will see what happens."





90min learned in January that Edouard would be open to a Premier League move, a time when Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham were all taking an interest in his progress. A deal failed to materialise, and the Frenchman instead worked hard to continue firing Celtic towards domestic glory.





His continued good form has now attracted the interest of former manager Rodgers, who was in charge at Parkhead when Edouard first moved to the club. In a separate report, MailOnline Sport note that the Foxes are prepared to sell Kelechi Iheanacho in order to fund a move, which could end up costing them the best part of £35m.





Brendan Rodgers worked with Edouard during his time as Celtic boss

The offer of Champions League football at King Power Stadium may be a lure for Edouard, but he insisted that although the links are flattering, he's focussed on the job in hand.





"It shows you are working hard and doing the right things as a player. It is flattering, but I just concentrate on trying to play well for Celtic. That's what I am focused on at the moment."



