Oleksandr Zinchenko compares Mikel Arteta & Pep Guardiola

Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed the similarities between Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Ukrainian moved to Man City in 2016 and joined up with the first-team squad one year later, working under Guardiola and then-assistant Arteta at the Etihad Stadium.

After five years as a fringe player at Man City, Zinchenko reunited with Arteta at Arsenal last summer and has since announced himself as one of the Premier League's top left-backs.

Arsenal currently sit five points clear of Man City at the top of the table and welcome the champions to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Vbet News, Zinchenko was asked how Arteta and Guardiola compare as managers.

"I have known Mikel since City, and I always knew that he is an amazing manager," Zinchenko said.

"There are a lot of similarities between Arteta and Guardiola, but obviously, everyone is a bit different, and still, there is some difference between them as well. But the similarity is that both of them want to win every single game, and that’s the most important thing.

"I still keep in touch with most of them [at Man City]; we are friends and always will be. Yeah, they won that match [in the FA Cup last week], and they were joking with me. But I hope we will get revenge next Wednesday."