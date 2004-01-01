 
Oleksandr Zinchenko names Liverpool star as toughest opponent ever

Oleksandr Zinchenko explains why Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has named Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.
Source : 90min

