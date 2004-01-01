Oleksandr Zinchenko points out Mikel Arteta's key managerial strength

Oleksandr Zinchenko has cited Mikel Arteta's ability to advise young players on how to improve their game as the manager's key strength.

Zinchenko signed for Arsenal this past summer for a reported £32m and has become a key member of Arteta's starting XI, helped his new side climb to the top of the Premier League table before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Having worked with Arteta previously at Man City, the Ukrainian is well versed in the coach's skillset and, in an interview with Sky Sports, have given an insight into them.

“When I arrived at Man City, he was ready to be the head coach since day one. Every single bit of his advice was so important - it was exactly what the player wants to hear, especially for the young players,“ he said.

“After every single session, he used to work a lot with the young players and the exercises, talks and advice were so, so important. That’s the amazing quality he has. You can be a top [former] footballer, but you may not know what you should say or when you should say it. He’s got this quality.

“I’ve been surprised since I came to Arsenal. He’s obviously improved since I saw him the last time at City, he’s amazing. I hope and I have no doubt he is going to grow as a manager for sure.”