Oleksandr Zinchenko suffers calf injury in Arsenal training

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has suffered a calf muscle injury in training and will be unavailable for around two weeks as a result.

The Ukrainian star has been a revelation for the Gunners since joining from Manchester City during the summer. Playing as in inverted full-back, he has been one of the side's most important and most impressive players n their excellent start to the season.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have to do without him for at least one club match after the Ukraine national team confirmed he has been ruled out of their upcoming international games.

"The midfielder of the national team Oleksandr Zinchenko, unfortunately, will not be able to help the blue-yellow during the September matches UEFA Nations League 2022/2023," a statement reads.

"The player of the London side Arsenal suffered a calf muscle injury during training at the club, which will require about two weeks for treatment and recovery.

"Oleksandr immediately personally informed the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Oleksandr Petrakov, of the unfortunate news by calling him."

It's not the end of the world for Arsenal if he is only out for two weeks. That would mean he'd only miss the Premier League clash with Brentford this weekend.

If however there are complications and he is ruled out for longer, it will be a big problem with the club entering a hugely busy period in October.

They are to play nine matches in that time, including the North London derby, a home game against Liverpool and two important Europe League clashes with PSV.