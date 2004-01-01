Olympiacos vs Arsenal preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time and prediction

Arsenal are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they face Olympiacos, with the competition taking on even more importance following two more dropped points in the Premier League at the weekend.

At the start of the campaign, Mikel Arteta's primary objective would have been to qualify for the Champions League but the draw at Burnley has left the Gunners a huge nine points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Going all the way in Europe feels like the only way the club can restore their status as one of the continent's elite ahead of next season but in order to do so, Arsenal will need to overcome their conquerors of last season, Olympiacos.

Arteta's side won in Athens but were beaten in extra-time at the Emirates and subsequently eliminated from the competition. As such, the Premier League giants will be all too aware of the threat posed by Pedro Martins' side.

Here is 90min's preview of the game.

How to watch on TV

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium will host the first leg | UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

When is it? Thursday 11 March

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

TV Channel? BT Sport (UK)

Olympiacos team news

The Greek Super League leaders will be without Avraam Papadopoulos, Marios Vrousai and perhaps most significantly Ruben Semedo, who is one of their star central defenders.

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe should return for the Gunners on Thursday | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe looks set to return to the Arsenal squad to face the Greek champions, having been unavailable for the trip to Burnley.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased that, despite failing to take all three points from Turf Moor, his side have returned to London without any new injury concerns.

Predicted lineups

Olympiacos: Sa; Lala, Sokratis, Ba, Cholevas; M'Vila, Bouchalakis; Bruma, Fortounis, Valbuena; El Arabi.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Odegaard, Pepe, Saka; Aubameyang.

Sokratis is in line to face his former club on Thursday night | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Recent form

Olympiacos

Olympiacos 3-0 Lamia - Super League - (7/3)

Aris 1-1 Olympiacos - Greek Cup - (4/3)

Volos 1-2 Olympiacos - Super League - (1/3)

PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Olympiacos - Europa League - (25/2)

Olympiacos 1-1 Aris - Super League - (21/2)

Arsenal

Arsenal overcame Benfica in dramatic fashion to book their place in the round of 16 | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal - Premier League - (6/3)

Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal - Premier League - (28/2)

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica - Europa League - (25/2)

Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City - Premier League - (21/2)

Benfica 1-1 Arsenal - Europa League - (18/2)

Prediction

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium was the venue of Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 victory over Benfica in the second leg of their round of 32 tie. With the game being played behind closed doors, the Gunners won't have to contend with the red-hot atmosphere the Olympiacos fans usually generate.

The Greek side are no strangers to the Gunners and it remains to be seen what impact last season's tie will have on the two sides this time around. Arsenal will need to be at their best to overcome their round of 16 opponents but this first-leg is likely to be a cagey affair.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos recently left the Premier League club to join Olympiacos and with his inside knowledge, you can be sure they'll be well prepared for Thursday night's clash.

Prediction: Olympiacos 0-0 Arsenal